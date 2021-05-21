Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan shares picture of his newborn twins

The Crown Prince welcomed his twins on Thursday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a picture of his newborn twins on Friday after sharing the news of him becoming a father on Thursday evening.

On Friday, taking to Instagram, the Crown Prince of Dubai shared a picture of him holding his twins while seated on a sofa - with a portrait of his late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, seen on a wall behind.

Earlier on Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram to post a simple image of blue and pink feet, suggesting he and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, have welcomed a girl and a boy.

Sheikh Hamdan thanked Allah for the blessing in the post caption.

The post has garnered over 200,000 likes at the time of filing this report, flooded with congratulatory messages by family, friends and local social media influencers.

A Government of Dubai Media Office official confirmed the babies' names to Khaleej Times: Sheikha bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

In Arabic, Sheikha means 'princess', while Rashid means 'rightly guided'.

The girl has got her mother's name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan's late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan's sisters, Sheikha Latifa and Sheikha Maryam, were among the first to offer congratulations via Instagram stories.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from other royals, influencers and top officials.

