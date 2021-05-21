- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan shares picture of his newborn twins
The Crown Prince welcomed his twins on Thursday.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted a picture of his newborn twins on Friday after sharing the news of him becoming a father on Thursday evening.
On Friday, taking to Instagram, the Crown Prince of Dubai shared a picture of him holding his twins while seated on a sofa - with a portrait of his late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, seen on a wall behind.
Earlier on Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram to post a simple image of blue and pink feet, suggesting he and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, have welcomed a girl and a boy.
Sheikh Hamdan thanked Allah for the blessing in the post caption.
The post has garnered over 200,000 likes at the time of filing this report, flooded with congratulatory messages by family, friends and local social media influencers.
A Government of Dubai Media Office official confirmed the babies' names to Khaleej Times: Sheikha bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.
In Arabic, Sheikha means 'princess', while Rashid means 'rightly guided'.
The girl has got her mother's name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan's late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.
Sheikh Hamdan's sisters, Sheikha Latifa and Sheikha Maryam, were among the first to offer congratulations via Instagram stories.
Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from other royals, influencers and top officials.
See the original post here.
yousufk@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE and Denmark are greening the future together, ...
UAE Ambassador to Denmark Fatma Al Mazrouei says bilateral trade can... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE varsity students back on campus for ...
Unvaccinated students need to provide a negative PCR test result... READ MORE
-
Government
Photos: Sheikh Mohamed calls Abu Dhabi Stem Cells ...
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has visited the UAE Capital’s Stem... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued for...
This will reduce the horizontal visibility over some areas. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan shares picture of his...
The Crown Prince welcomed his twins on Thursday. READ MORE
-
Business
UAE: 100% foreign ownership will cut cost of...
Expo 2020 Dubai will need conducive business environment. READ MORE
-
Aviation
Air India passengers' data leaked after...
The airline said it has taken steps after the data security incident. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Hindu doctor recites Kalima Shahada for dying...
Former UAE resident, Dr Rekha Krishnan, attributed her gesture as a... READ MORE