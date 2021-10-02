Dubai: RTA announces project to ease traffic in Al Barsha South 3

Intake of entry, exit points into Hessa street will be raised by 1,500 vehicles per hour

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced plans for constructing internal roads at Al Barsha South 3. The project aims to meet the needs of demographic growth and urbanisation in the area, raise the happiness and wellbeing of residents, and is in line with Dubai’s master plan for internal roads of residential districts, the RTA said in the press release.

The project facilitates access to the recently developed district of Al Barsha South 3 to serve about 4,500 inhabitants. It improves the connectivity of the area by raising the capacity of entry/exit points of Hessa St. by 1500 vehicles per hour, said Mattar Al Tayer, the director-general chairman of the board of executive directors of the RTA.

This project involves the construction of internal roads spanning 6.4 km and is situated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens. It is surrounded by Al Barsha South 2 to the north, Al Hebiah 1 and 4 to the south, Motor City, Sports City and Arjan to the east, and Al Barsha South 4 to the west. The project works also includes streetlights, car parks and bus stops, explained Al Tayer.

“Constructing internal roads stems from RTA’s keenness to upgrade the basic infrastructure of roads, streetlights and rainwater drainage systems at residential areas,” he added.

“It also improves the connection with residential districts under construction, such as the existing road network of Arjan, which will ease the movement to and from Umm Suqeim St as well as the roads network of Al Barsha South 2,” Al Tayer stated.

Future internal road development plans

“The RTA intends to undertake the construction of internal roads at Al Quoz 2 in the area between Al Khail and Meydan Roads together with main roads network extending 16 km,” he said. It also plans to carry out infrastructure works that include rainwater drainage network, streetlight works, safe pedestrian lanes and levelling the alleyways between houses,

RTA has plans to pave internal roads extending 12 km at Nad Al Sheba 2. This residential community is bordered by three main roads: Dubai – Al Ain Road towards the west, Nad Al Hamar St towards the east and south, and Al Manama St towards the north.

Construction works to be carried out include parallel parking, streetlights, rainwater drainage system and sewage network. It will also assess the condition of internal roads stretching 27 km from engineering, traffic safety and drainage of rainwater perspectives. “Connecting roads will be paved to serve all land plots in the area, and two new entry/exit points for Al Manama and Nad Al Hamar Streets will be constructed to enhance the link with the neighbourhood,” said the director-general.

“Such works aim to raise the efficiency of traffic movement, improve safety and ease the connectivity with the surrounding areas,” he added.

