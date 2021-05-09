- EVENTS
Dubai Police emergency hotline received 1.1 million calls first quarter of 2021
The non-emergency hotline, 901, received 170,323 calls during the first quarter of this year.
The Dubai Police emergency hotline (999) received 1,101,051 calls during the first quarter of this year, the authority announced on Saturday. The numbers are slightly less compared to the 1,353,269 calls received during the same period in 2020. The non-emergency hotline, 901, received 170,323 calls during the first quarter of this year.
These statistics were disclosed during the Operations Department’s performance appraisal meeting, headed by the Dubai Police commander-in-chief, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, in the presence of Eng Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, director of operations, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, director of organisations protective security and emergency, and other senior officers.
Meanwhile, the average time for police patrols to reach emergency scenes was only 2.47 minutes where the targeted response time was 6 minutes. Similarly, the average time for police patrols to reach non- emergency scenes was 9.25 minutes during the same period where the targeted response time was 30 minutes.
