Dubai plans to bring 55% residents within 800 metres of Metro stations

The city is one of the fastest to regain public transport ridership to pre Covid-19 levels, says RTA.

The Dubai Urban Plan 2040 that was announced in March aims to bring 55 per cent of the population within 800 metres of Metro stations.

A top official from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Sunday that the plan aims to make mobility easier across the city.

This came as Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, chaired the sixth meeting of the Dubai Future Council for Transportation.

He had earlier said that the plan to bring more than half of Dubai residents within the vicinity of a Metro station would be implemented with a new concept called transit-oriented development (TOD).

Under the plan, population density surrounding Metro stations will be increased by re-zoning plots and uses within 800 metres.

“Besides, other planning and financial incentives will allow these spaces to accommodate the increased population density through private-public partnerships and development.”

On Sunday, Al Tayer said that the RTA intends to expand the total length of cycling lanes to 668km by 2025.

Dubai is one of the fastest cities to regain public transport ridership to pre Covid-19 levels, Al Tayer added.

“Information released by the International Association for Public Transport (UITP) indicated that Dubai was among the world’s fastest cities in regaining public transport ridership to pre-Covid-19 levels,” said Al Tayer.

“The positive indicators and precautionary measures that RTA had implemented reflect the restoration of riders’ confidence in the level of safety and security of public transport means. In fact, the safety of public transport riders is a top priority for Dubai and the RTA.

“Our teams are continuously monitoring pandemic developments and reviewing protective measures periodically to ensure that measures are relevant and effective, besides coordinating with the committees concerned and parties in Dubai Government,” he added.

In March, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had unveiled the ambitious Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, with the goal set at making it the best city to live in in the world.