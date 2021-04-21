Dubai: Man on trial for attempting to smuggle cocaine into UAE

Visitor held at airport on charges of carrying 577 grams of the banned narcotic substance.

An African national is facing trial at Dubai Criminal Court on charges of smuggling and possessing 577 grams of cocaine while on a visit to the emirate earlier this year.

Police records revealed that the incident had occurred in January, when anti-narcotic officials were informed by Dubai Police and Customs authorities that the 46-year-old was being held at Dubai International Airport (DXB) with the banned drug.

A Customs inspector found the accused’s bag abnormally heavy and asked him to open it, but he refused to cooperate with the official.

Later, the bag was prised open with the help of Dubai Police and the banned substance was found inside it.

The accused confirmed to authorities that the bag belonged to him, but feigned ignorance about the contraband item.

A test at a forensic laboratory affirmed that the seized item was cocaine and weighed 577 grams.

The accused is in police custody and further legal proceedings are in progress.