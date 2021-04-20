Dubai: Seven steal Dh125,000 from bank customer on street

Victim was carrying money, passport, 4 cheque books in hand bag in Bur Dubai.

Seven people were arrested in Dubai for assaulting and stealing more than Dh125,000 from a bank customer on a public road.

The incident took place in January 2020 when the Asian victim, who works for a company, was at a bank in Nadd Al Hamar area to withdraw money from the company account.

After the 50-year-old man withdrew Dh110,000 and put it in his hand bag that already contained Dh15,000, along with his passport, 4 cheque books and his mobile phone, he drove to Al Shindagha area. When he alighted after parking his car, he was suddenly attacked by two Africans, who assaulted him and pinned him to the ground before snatching the hand bag that contained the money.

After the gang escaped in a car, the victim immediately reported the incident to Dubai Police.

A team from Department of Criminal Investigation of Dubai police was formed, and it was able to trace the vehicle, which was found to be rented in the name of one of the gang members.

After one of the gang members was arrested, the police managed to trace and arrest the other members of the gang.

All the seven Africans were arrested and referred to Dubai Public Prosecution, which submitted their case to Dubai Criminal Court for further proceedings.