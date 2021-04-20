- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: 2 guards on the run after Dh1 million equipment theft
Security guards on trial in absentia for stealing equipment and tools from construction company they worked for.
Two security guards are on trial in absentia for stealing equipment and tools worth more than Dh1million from the company they worked for in Dubai.
Documents of Dubai Public Prosecution dated the case back to November 10, 2019, when the two Asians, who are currently on the run, were working in a construction company as security guards.
One fine day, the two security guards aged 26 and 37, failed to show up at work, and when a company official called them on the phone, it was switched off. On visiting the site, it came to light that equipment worth of Dh1,156,550 was missing from the site.
On further investigation, he discovered that both had left the country 10 days before he discovered the equipment had gone missing.
When the head of the security department contacted the first accused outside the country, he revealed that he stole the equipment with help from the second accused, sold them, took the money and fled the country.
The accused also divulged the number plate of a vehicle belonging to a person who brought some of the stolen equipment from them.
When this was reported to Dubai Police, a team from Department of Criminal Investigation identified the vehicle owner, who is the third accused in the case, and he confirmed purchasing equipment from the two accused.
The public prosecution referred the third accused to the Criminal Court and referred the other two to the court for trial in absentia.
hesham@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
German expat in Dubai loses Dh45,000 to phishing...
Timna Sophia had set aside the money to buy a car during Ramadan. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Majority of Abu Dhabi private school...
Schools reopened on Sunday after the spring break. READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: Dh2,000 fine for parking your vehicle at bus ...
'To ensure a smooth traffic flow and the safety of the public' READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: 21-year-old arrested for dangerous driving
The 21-year-old already has a history of criminal behaviour. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli