Dubai: 2 guards on the run after Dh1 million equipment theft

Security guards on trial in absentia for stealing equipment and tools from construction company they worked for.

Two security guards are on trial in absentia for stealing equipment and tools worth more than Dh1million from the company they worked for in Dubai.

Documents of Dubai Public Prosecution dated the case back to November 10, 2019, when the two Asians, who are currently on the run, were working in a construction company as security guards.

One fine day, the two security guards aged 26 and 37, failed to show up at work, and when a company official called them on the phone, it was switched off. On visiting the site, it came to light that equipment worth of Dh1,156,550 was missing from the site.

On further investigation, he discovered that both had left the country 10 days before he discovered the equipment had gone missing.

When the head of the security department contacted the first accused outside the country, he revealed that he stole the equipment with help from the second accused, sold them, took the money and fled the country.

The accused also divulged the number plate of a vehicle belonging to a person who brought some of the stolen equipment from them.

When this was reported to Dubai Police, a team from Department of Criminal Investigation identified the vehicle owner, who is the third accused in the case, and he confirmed purchasing equipment from the two accused.

The public prosecution referred the third accused to the Criminal Court and referred the other two to the court for trial in absentia.

