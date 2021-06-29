Dubai: Man jailed for life for killing cousin who 'regularly mistreated' him

On the day of the incident, the victim reportedly asked the defendant to clean their room and shouted at him.

An Asian driver has received a life sentence for intentionally killing his cousin. He will be deported after serving his term.

According to Al Khaleej, the case dates back to June 2019, when one of the convict’s roommates filed a report of a murder at his residence.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Motorist to pay Dh283,000 for causing woman's death in hit-and-run

>> Dubai: Instagram star pretends to be Emirati smoking cannabis in viral video, gets arrested

The man stated that he woke up to the screaming of the victim, and saw the convict stabbing him with a knife, so he intervened and managed to pull him away.

When he asked the convict why he killed his cousin, he simply answered, "It happened."

A policeman stated that, when he arrived at the location, the victim was seen lying down with several stab wounds to his stomach and back, while the assailant was seated with a wound to his neck.

He said the convict admitted during investigations that he deliberately killed the victim, because he regularly mistreated him.

On the day of the incident, the victim reportedly asked the defendant to clean their room and shouted at him. The convict had a knife in his hand, and he stabbed him in the chest and other parts of his body, which led to man's death.

The Court of First Instance had sentenced the convict to 10 years in prison followed by deportation.

The Court of Appeal sentenced him to life imprisonment, and the Court of Cassation decided to refer the case back to the Court of First Instance for a retrial, during which he was sentenced to life imprisonment and deportation.