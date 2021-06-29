UAE: Motorist to pay Dh283,000 for causing woman's death in hit-and-run

Man was speeding on Abu Dhabi highway when he crashed into woman’s car.

A reckless motorist, who caused the death of a young woman when he accidentally rammed into her car and sped away, has been ordered to pay Dh283,000 in blood money and compensation to the victim’s family.

Official court documents stated that the young Arab man was speeding on a highway in Abu Dhabi when he crashed into the woman’s car. After the crash, the man fled away leaving the young woman - who was alone in the car - bleeding from serious injuries.

Police later arrived at the scene and rushed the woman to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries a few days after admission to hospital.

Cops investigated the matter and arrested the driver who caused the crash. Traffic authorities blamed the crash on the negligence and recklessness of the Arab man.

Prosecutors charged the driver with violating traffic rules and causing the death of the woman in the crash.

The traffic court had earlier sentenced the man to jail and ordered him to pay Dh200,000 blood money to the victim’s family.

The woman’s parents then filed a civil lawsuit against the man, demanding Dh400,000 in compensation for moral damages and causing the death of their daughter. They also demanded Dh26,723 for the damaged car, which had been financed by the bank.

In their lawsuit, the parents said their daughter died due to the young man’s negligence, and they said he had also not taken urgent care of their daughter after she sustained severe injuries. Instead, the driver just sped away, leaving their daughter to bleed heavily due to the severe injuries, which caused her death.

After hearing from all parties, the court decided that the family should be compensated Dh83,500 for the damages in addition to Dh200,000 blood money ordered by the traffic court.

The driver will also pay for the family’s legal expenses.

