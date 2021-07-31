Dubai: Dog owner to pay Dh15,000 after pet attacks girl
The girl had suffered injuries to her right arm.
After almost two years of legal proceedings, a dog owner has been ordered to pay Dh15,000 in compensation to the mother of a girl who had been attacked by his pet.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the case dates back to November 24, 2019. The mother first filed the report at the Rashidiya Police Station, stating that the defendant left the door to his dog's cage open. The escaped dog then caused injuries to her GCC national daughter's right arm, according to the forensic report, and endangered her life.
After investigating the incident, the Public Prosecution referred the defendant to the Penal Court of First Instance, which fined him Dh5,000. This fine was later reduced to Dh2,000 by the Court of Appeal.
The girl's mother, however, transferred the case back to the Dubai Civil Court. Her lawyer alleged that the defendant's negligence and lack of control over his pet entitled his client to Dh100,000 in compensation for medical and moral damages.
The civil court rejected the mother's request to be compensated for medical treatment expenses citing a lack of proof. However, the defendant was ordered to pay her Dh15,000 in compensation in addition to legal fees and expenses.
