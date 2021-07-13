Dubai: Burj Khalifa to light up with Eid Mubarak messages

Special Eid-themed LED shows will also be projected on the Burj Khalifa every 30 minutes.

The Burj Khalifa will light up with special greetings during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

‘Eid Mubarak’ animations will beam from the façade of the world’s tallest tower daily from 8pm on July 20-24.

Special Eid-themed LED shows will also be projected on the Burj Khalifa every 30 minutes from 7.45pm to 10.45pm.

Long Eid Al Adha break for UAE residents

Visitors to Downtown Dubai will also be treated to the usual Dubai Fountain shows that will run every hour during the holidays. From 6pm to 11pm, visitors can catch the show every 30 minutes.