Dubai: Burj Khalifa to light up with Eid Mubarak messages
Special Eid-themed LED shows will also be projected on the Burj Khalifa every 30 minutes.
The Burj Khalifa will light up with special greetings during the Eid Al Adha holidays.
‘Eid Mubarak’ animations will beam from the façade of the world’s tallest tower daily from 8pm on July 20-24.
Special Eid-themed LED shows will also be projected on the Burj Khalifa every 30 minutes from 7.45pm to 10.45pm.
Long Eid Al Adha break for UAE residents
Visitors to Downtown Dubai will also be treated to the usual Dubai Fountain shows that will run every hour during the holidays. From 6pm to 11pm, visitors can catch the show every 30 minutes.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE sends 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to...
In 2020, the UAE sent a plane to Tunisia carrying tonnes of medical... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sharjah: On-site classes for 2021-22 academic year
The vast majority of teaching and administrative staff in the Emirate ... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: MoHAP launches virtual camp for children...
The initiative started on July 4 and will be in progress till August... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: Dh2,000 fine if delivery riders exceed...
There is also a Dh4,000 fine if delivery vehicles are used for... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: Pakistani boy with rare cancer gets free...
He had initially complained of pain in his throat and was later... READ MORE
-
News
Paralysed, debt-ridden Indian expat desperate to...
The 56-year-old has no one to help him, save for a Pakistani friend,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai residency visa: New medical fitness centre...
The centre has a capacity to serve up to 500 patients per day. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Burj Khalifa to light up with Eid Mubarak...
Special Eid-themed LED shows will also be projected on the Burj... READ MORE
News
UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month