Dubai: 'Brain-reading' device helps police nab murderer
All the suspects had confessed to beating up the victim, but denied the stabbing that caused his death.
An Asian worker has been arrested for stabbing a compatriot to death in a building under construction over a financial dispute.
According to official records, Dubai Police recently received a call about a fight that had broken out among a group of workers that had resulted in one being seriously injured.
Police rushed to the location and found the victim in a pool of blood. The attackers had fled the scene. The injured person was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities launched an intensified investigation and reviewed CCTV camera footage, which enabled them to identify the suspects. They were all arrested, but denied the stabbing.
Lt. Abdul Raheem Al Harmoodi, Assistant Criminal Psychologist at General Department of Criminal Evidence and Criminology in Dubai Police, said that the case was very complicated, as it involved several suspects whose fingerprints were collected from the scene of the crime.
The suspects confessed to beating up the victim, but denied the stabbing that caused his death.
In order to solve the mystery and identify the murderers, police used a technology called ‘Memory-Print', a high-tech machine designed to detect an increase in certain brain waves whenever a person sees something familiar.
All the suspects were shown photos of the murder tool and one of them registered a spike in P300 brain waves.
“This meant he remembered the tool," said Al Harmoodi.
With the report that the machine generated, police questioned the suspect, who then admitted to the crime.
The case has been referred to public prosecution.
