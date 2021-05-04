- EVENTS
Dubai: Alert patrol cop foils warehouse theft in middle of night
The duo were trying to steal electrical copper cables worth more than Dh50,000.
Dubai Police arrested two men of Asian origin on charges of stealing electrical copper cables worth more than Dh50,000 and referred them to the public prosecution after they confessed to their crime.
Police records revealed that the theft was carried out by three Asians, of whom two were nabbed red-handed. Another is currently on the run.
The accused stole the electrical copper cables from a company’s warehouse in Jebel Ali around 1:30am. However, their crime was thwarted by an alert patrol officer who caught the duo red-handed.
When he saw the pair loading the stolen goods into it, the suspicious cop asked one of the accused to show his driver's licence as well as ownership documents of the vehicle.
The licence was not in the driver’s name. The patrol official also noticed two large metal scissors in the trunk of the car, which further convinced him of the theft.
The police are looking for the third fugitive accused.
The arrested duo will stand trial at Dubai Criminal Court, where the hearing is slated to begin next week.
