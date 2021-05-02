UAE: Gang of seven stand trial for stealing Dh125,000 from bank customer

The victim said they assaulted him while he was heading to his car.

A gang of seven Africans, who specialised in carrying out robberies, will stand trial this week on charges of assault and theft.

According to police records, the gang had stolen Dh125,000 and a mobile phone from one of their victims, who then reported the incident at the nearest police station.

The 50-year-old Asian victim informed the police that he had been robbed by the gang after he withdrew cash from a bank in Nad Al Hamr.

He said they approached him while he was heading to his car and assaulted him, before fleeing with his case in which he'd kept Dh15,000 in addition to Dh110,000 he'd withdrawn from his account.

The police launched an investigation and reviewed the cameras at the scene of the crime. They arrested several people and the victim managed to recognise the accused in a line-up.

During interrogation, the accused confessed their crime. The case was then referred to the public prosecution.