Dubai: Additional vehicle number plates for bike racks announced
Blocked number plates are a traffic violation
An additional vehicle number plate will be fitted for bike racks mounted at the back of vehicles in Dubai. Often, the bike stands block the visibility of rear number plates. The additional number plate will help prevent this.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said blocked number plates are a traffic violation.
Jamal Al Sadah, director of Vehicles Licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA, said the initiative will help promote cycling. It will help in Dubai’s mission to transform itself into a bicycle-friendly city.
“This initiative has been launched in response to feedback and proposals made by the public,” he added.
Dubai aims to become one of the most bicycle-friendly cities in the world by extending the emirate’s total bike lanes to 739km.
