UAE: Now, electronic road permits a must for amateur cyclists in Abu Dhabi

Applications must be submitted no less than 48 hours from the date of requiring the permit.

Abu Dhabi Police has launched an electronic road permit service for amateur cyclists.

The authority stated that, under this service, permits are provided to groups of cyclists who practise cycling that requires long-distance travel on roads with speeds exceeding 80 km/hr at the times they want to exercise.

It further explained that members of the public can submit their applications using the Abu Dhabi Police website within a period of no less than 48 hours from the date of requiring the permit.

The move has been undertaken to preserve the safety of all road users by regulating the use of bicycles on the roads of the emirate.

Requests will be evaluated by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in terms of the permit's time and track to be cycled on.

Abu Dhabi Police advised that, in order to obtain the permit, cyclists must meet a set of requirements. These include:

> wearing a helmet,

> placing front and rear lights on the bike,

> providing an escort vehicle to protect the group of riders,

> equipping the vehicle with hazard lights

> adhering to safety requirements, such as ensuring bicycles are in the places designated for them without impacting or obstructing of traffic.

The use of bicycles includes three types:

>> For transportation within cities: These are bicycles that mostly run on sidewalks and at low speeds.

>> For entertainment: These are usually used in tourist areas, public parks or residential neighbourhoods. The speed of the bicycle does not exceed 20 km/hr. Bicycle lanes within the city are dedicated to this category of users.

>> For sports: This category has been witnessing an increase in engagement recently. Those practising this form of exercise usually travel distances of at least 50km and at high speeds that sometimes reach 60 km/hr, which may pose risks on other bicycle lanes' users. Such groups cycle on main roads.

Abu Dhabi Police warned against complacency in following the security and safety procedures laid out for bicycles and their uses. This is in keeping with emirate's aim to become one of the global destinations for practising the sport of cycling.