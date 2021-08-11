Coming soon to Dubai: 50km cycling track in forest with 70,000 trees

The rugged track provides an enjoyable riding experience even for beginners.

Heads up Dubai-ites, a 50km cycling track coming up in the city will see you bike down sandy paths, surrounded by lush green trees.

#Dubai's Mushrif National Park to see a new 50 km sand bike track. The first track of its kind to be built by Dubai Municipality in the heart of the city promises to be an exciting new destination for sports and adventure enthusiasts. pic.twitter.com/9mMnQ4Fznu — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 11, 2021

The sand bike track is coming up in the Mushrif National Park.

The first facility of its kind to be built by the Dubai Municipality in the heart of the city, the track will snake around the park’s forest that has 70,000 trees.

Project forms part of implementing the vision to make Dubai the world’s best city to live. The track will be set amidst the Park’s lush forest that features 70,000 trees. The new track will bring the total length of bicycle tracks in the emirate to 739 km by 2026. pic.twitter.com/pO64n7J0rl — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 11, 2021

The new track and others being planned by the authorities will help bring the total length of bicycle tracks in Dubai to 739km by 2026.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of the Dubai Municipality, said: “The first phase of the winding track, which is three metres wide, has the capacity to accommodate more than 3,000 cyclists per day. The track starts from near the main gate of the park and ends at the same point. It features three quick-return lanes linked to three rest stops as well as two bike rental and repair shops.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality: The first phase of the winding track, which is three meters wide, has the capacity to accommodate more than 3,000 cyclists per day. The track starts from near the main gate of the park and ends at the same point. pic.twitter.com/xW6oTYQUjU — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 11, 2021

“The rugged track provides an enjoyable riding experience even for beginners.”

The track has been built not only to meet the requirements of amateur and professional cyclists, but also to encourage residents and visitors to practise sand cycling.

In its first phase, the track will feature three crossing bridges. On project completion, it will have 10 bridges.

The project is part of the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in.

It is also in line with the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the world’s most bicycle-friendly city.

Located less than 20km from the city centre and 10km from the Dubai International Airport, Mushrif National Park is one of Dubai’s oldest and most popular parks. The 5.25sqkm park is home to indigenous wildlife and greenery.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com