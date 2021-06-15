Dubai: 6 months in jail for man who slapped paramedic, caused permanent hearing damage

The accused believed the nursing staff was responsible for the death of his father.

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a man to six months in prison for slapping a paramedic and causing her hearing damage.

According to the Public Prosecution investigations, the accused believed the nursing staff was responsible for the death of his father.

The victim said that the incident occurred while she was on duty at a government hospital.

The GCC national had asked her if she was part of the team that transported a particular patient. When she confirmed that she was, he slapped her hard.

She immediately felt severe pain in the left side of her head and bleeding in her mouth. The paramedic has suffered from hearing issues since.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the man admitted that he was in shock on the day of the incident after hearing of the death of his father as a result of a neck injury.

His sister told him the paramedics mishandled his father’s transfer, so he went to the hospital and slapped the victim.

Forensic reports concluded that the victim has a slight loss of hearing in her left ear, and suffers from tinnitus, which is considered a permanent disability estimated at about two per cent.