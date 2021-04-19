Dubai: Man on trial for slapping paramedic, causing permanent hearing damage

The victim reportedly bled from her mouth and felt severe pain on the left side of her head.

A man is facing trial in Dubai after slapping a paramedic at a government hospital in the emirate and causing her permanent hearing damage.

According to Emarat Al Youm, Public Prosecution investigations found that the GCC national assaulted the paramedic, as he believed that the nursing staff was responsible for the death of his father.

The accused admitted that he was in shock on the day of the incident when he was informed that his father had died of a neck injury. His sister had told him that paramedics had botched the transfer of their father.

The man then asked the victim if she was part of the paramedic team that handled his father's case and slapped her when she confirmed.

The victim reportedly bled from her mouth and felt severe pain in the left side of her head.

Forensic medicine reports concluded that the victim suffered from a slight loss of hearing and tinnitus, which amounts to about a 2 per cent permanent disability.