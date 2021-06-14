Dubai: Trio assaults municipal cleaner 'without any reason'; jailed
One of the defendants kicked him, while the other grabbed his neck and started choking him.
An appeal filed by three Asians to reduce their sentence of three months in jail for assaulting a municipal cleaner has been rejected.
As per the original sentence issued by the Dubai Criminal Court, the trio will also be deported after serving their term.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Woman seeks help from 'sorcerer' for marital issues; gets robbed
>> Dubai: Manager sends 'insulting' emails, 'causes' losses of Dh1.3 million
Police records show that the victim lodged a complaint of assault, after he was suddenly attacked by the three defendants while he was working in Al Nakheel Area.
He told the police that he did not know the reason behind the sudden attack. One of the defendants kicked him, while the other grabbed his neck and started choking him. The third assaulter grabbed the worker’s broom and started hitting him with it.
The three of them then fled the scene after brutally beating up the victim.
The police launched a search for the perpetrators after using CCTV cameras to identify the trio. Two of the defendants were arrested and prosecuted on assault charges; a third is still on run.
-
News
Dubai: Trio assaults municipal cleaner 'without...
One of the defendants kicked him, while the other grabbed his neck... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Woman seeks help from 'sorcerer' for marital ...
Witchcraft and sorcery are forbidden under the Sharia (Islamic) law,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Indian schools in UAE offer hybrid model...
On-campus learners took their assessments on the school campus, while ... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE universities get students ready for careers...
New degrees, diplomas equip students with skills to become strategic... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Duo who helped former Nissan chief flee Japan on...
Michael Taylor and his son replied no when the judge asked them if... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Aung San Suu Kyi on trial; critics say charges...
Suu Kyi’s prosecution poses the greatest challenge for the 75-... READ MORE
-
Telecom
Etisalat announces new Dh26.25 reconnection charge
Payment of bills on time is very important to maintain a good credit... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Enjoy free rides on Palm Jumeirah Monorail ...
Residents and visitors can enjoy a free ride due to roadwork by the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?