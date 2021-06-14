News
Dubai: Trio assaults municipal cleaner 'without any reason'; jailed

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 14, 2021

One of the defendants kicked him, while the other grabbed his neck and started choking him.


An appeal filed by three Asians to reduce their sentence of three months in jail for assaulting a municipal cleaner has been rejected.

As per the original sentence issued by the Dubai Criminal Court, the trio will also be deported after serving their term.

Police records show that the victim lodged a complaint of assault, after he was suddenly attacked by the three defendants while he was working in Al Nakheel Area.

He told the police that he did not know the reason behind the sudden attack. One of the defendants kicked him, while the other grabbed his neck and started choking him. The third assaulter grabbed the worker’s broom and started hitting him with it.

The three of them then fled the scene after brutally beating up the victim.

The police launched a search for the perpetrators after using CCTV cameras to identify the trio. Two of the defendants were arrested and prosecuted on assault charges; a third is still on run.

Afkar Abdullah



