- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai: 56kg of narcotics seized in first quarter of 2021
The seizures included 11.9kg of marijuana and 9.6kg of cocaine.
Dubai Customs thwarted the smuggling of 56kg of narcotics and 3,951 narcotic pills over the first quarter of this year.
The authority released fresh data on Saturday, revealing its passenger operations department had made a total of 294 seizures during the same period — 180 criminal seizures and 24 customs seizures.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Hundreds of vehicles with illegal speed boosters seized
It also dealt with two million passengers onboard 7,417 inbound flights and four million bags.
“The Passenger Operations Department goes above and beyond to ensure a pleasant travel experience for all passengers coming to Dubai airports,” said Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department.
“For this, we adopt the best and most advanced technologies and AI applications. These include iDeclare application, which enables passengers to declare their belongings, reducing the time needed to complete customs routines to less than four minutes. The application is available on Apple Store and Google Play."
The authority is also well prepared and ready to receive the exhibitors and visitors of EXPO 2020 this October, he added.
DON'T MISS:
>> Dubai Police arrest French drug lord on the run for 10 years
“The department continuously develops new creative projects to boost efficiency of procedures at the airport, and we have raised the number of inspection officers to 822 inspectors, supported by 77 screening systems.
“We made different types of seizures during the first quarter, which reflects the inspectors’ vigilance, discipline and professionalism. The seizures included 11.9kg of marijuana and 9.6kg of cocaine.”
-
Government
UAE to lead global drive for innovations in...
Sheikh Mohammed unveils Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate... READ MORE
-
Government
Exclusive: How UAE's new body will protect human...
The NHRI will be responsible for human rights issues in the UAE, such ... READ MORE
-
Education
GMU virtual learning project wins global award
GMU’s Virtual Patient Learning project was selected by 200... READ MORE
-
Education
Gulf Medical University's learning project wins...
Virtual Patient Learning project was selected by 200 judges out of 1,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli