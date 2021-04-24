Dubai: 56kg of narcotics seized in first quarter of 2021

The seizures included 11.9kg of marijuana and 9.6kg of cocaine.

Dubai Customs thwarted the smuggling of 56kg of narcotics and 3,951 narcotic pills over the first quarter of this year.

The authority released fresh data on Saturday, revealing its passenger operations department had made a total of 294 seizures during the same period — 180 criminal seizures and 24 customs seizures.

It also dealt with two million passengers onboard 7,417 inbound flights and four million bags.

“The Passenger Operations Department goes above and beyond to ensure a pleasant travel experience for all passengers coming to Dubai airports,” said Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department.

“For this, we adopt the best and most advanced technologies and AI applications. These include iDeclare application, which enables passengers to declare their belongings, reducing the time needed to complete customs routines to less than four minutes. The application is available on Apple Store and Google Play."

The authority is also well prepared and ready to receive the exhibitors and visitors of EXPO 2020 this October, he added.

“The department continuously develops new creative projects to boost efficiency of procedures at the airport, and we have raised the number of inspection officers to 822 inspectors, supported by 77 screening systems.

“We made different types of seizures during the first quarter, which reflects the inspectors’ vigilance, discipline and professionalism. The seizures included 11.9kg of marijuana and 9.6kg of cocaine.”