Dubai: 3 dads jointly win Dh1 million at Mahzooz draw
For Irfan from Pakistan, the prize money will change many things in his life for the better.
It almost felt like a Father’s Day special at the latest Mahzooz millionaire live draw that saw three young fathers from the UAE jointly win Dh1 million. The trio – from the Philippines, the UK and Pakistan – took home Dh333,333 each after they matched five out of the six winning numbers at the 42nd weekly Mahzooz draw in Dubai on September 4.
For Irfan, 35, from Pakistan, the prize money will change many things in his life for the better.
Expressing his happiness, Irfan said: "I feel blessed and overwhelmed with joy. It was a treat to see my children – both under three – and my wife celebrate my win after we saw that five of my numbers matched with the winning entry. Although my kids are young to understand what I won, yet they knew how important it is for us as a family and started cheering me after I told them.”
Irfan, who works as a PRO in Dubai will invest his winnings to secure the future of his family.
"It's a great blessing that will help me and my family to have a better life. Now I’m more confident and optimistic about our future,” said Irfan.
UK national Moamen, 39, who works as an operations manager in Dubai, said he received an email from Mahzooz while he was dropping his children at school.
“My children were astonished to see me suddenly jumping and laughing out loud. They asked what’s going on dad? I said: you will get a wonderful gift soon. You can ask for anything and I will make it happen. Soon, all our dreams will become a reality,” he said recalling the winning moment.
UAE's largest Dh77.7 million raffle draw announced
Thanking God and the Mahzooz management for transforming his life, Moamen said: “This prize money is such a great blessing and will help make our lives better. It will help secure our future and I will definitely share some of my winnings with the needy.”
Sending out a message of hope to all, Moamen said: “My message to all Mahzooz participants is that the more patience you have, the better rewards you will get.”
Another lucky father who won was Nestor, 42, from the Philippines; he described his win as the dream-come-true moment in his life.
“I couldn’t believe myself when I saw the winning numbers on the screen. It took me some time to come to my senses and my joy knew no bounds. My 11-year-old son started dancing after seeing me and my wife was also jumping in the air in happiness. I hugged my son and told him: your future has been secured and I have an unprecedented surprise for you,” said Nestor who works as a senior engineer in Dubai.
He plans to invest the winnings in his son's education.
“I was struggling to meet the educational expenses of my son with my current salary. However, he can have a brighter and better future with this prize money,” he added.
Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.
The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 9pm UAE time.
