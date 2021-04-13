- EVENTS
Driverless taxis are headed for Dubai
The first set of cars will hit Dubai roads in 2023.
All systems go: Driverless taxis are coming to Dubai in 2023, making it the first city outside the US to have the Cruise Origin autonomous vehicles on its roads.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Monday witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Cruise, a US-based autonomous vehicle company.
The first set of cars will hit Dubai roads in 2023 and all 4,000 cars will be cruising on Dubai’s streets by 2030.
“This agreement — which is the first of its kind worldwide between a government entity and a leading developer of autonomous vehicles, and autonomous vehicle technology — is a major step towards realising Dubai’s Self-Driving Transport Strategy aimed at converting 25 per cent of total trips in Dubai into self-driving transport trips across different modes of transport by 2030,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
