Cruise liners to dock in Abu Dhabi from September 1

Abu Dhabi is all set to welcome cruise ships starting September 1, according to an announcement by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT).

This is the first time in 18 months that cruise liners will be making the Capital their port of call.

Cruise tourism will return to #AbuDhabi from 1 September, with ships arriving at Zayed Port and Sir Bani Yas Island, under strict precautionary measures to protect the health of passengers and crew.

In 2019, 192 liners made their call at Zayed Port with 500,000 visitors disembarking at the state-of-the-art facility before the pandemic put a stop to passenger liners plying the oceans.

All passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have to follow all precautionary measures.

The pandemic had put a pause to the traditional Abu Dhabi cruise season, which usually runs from October to May, as visitors look to make the most of the emirate's winter sunshine.

A major attraction for visitors is Abu Dhabi’s first and only dedicated cruise beach stopover, the desert island day call to wildlife reserve Sir Bani Yas Island.