Cruise liners to dock in Abu Dhabi from September 1
All passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi will need to be fully vaccinated
Abu Dhabi is all set to welcome cruise ships starting September 1, according to an announcement by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT).
This is the first time in 18 months that cruise liners will be making the Capital their port of call.
Cruise tourism will return to #AbuDhabi from 1 September, with ships arriving at Zayed Port and Sir Bani Yas Island, under strict precautionary measures to protect the health of passengers and crew. pic.twitter.com/rhaM8ddyVv— (@admediaoffice) August 29, 2021
In 2019, 192 liners made their call at Zayed Port with 500,000 visitors disembarking at the state-of-the-art facility before the pandemic put a stop to passenger liners plying the oceans.
All passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have to follow all precautionary measures.
The pandemic had put a pause to the traditional Abu Dhabi cruise season, which usually runs from October to May, as visitors look to make the most of the emirate's winter sunshine.
A major attraction for visitors is Abu Dhabi’s first and only dedicated cruise beach stopover, the desert island day call to wildlife reserve Sir Bani Yas Island.
-
News
Dubai: Man ordered to pay Dh308,000 for stealing...
He had lured the victim by offering to exchange dirhams for US... READ MORE
-
News
Back to school in UAE: Educators brace for...
Being away from classrooms for so long may have caused impairment of... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Students thrilled to go back to on-...
Parents dropping off their kids directly at the school had to show... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man on trial for abusing, distributing...
He admits to buying the narcotics from a person who promotes it... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: The worst has passed, says Sheikh...
This came as the Dubai Ruler chaired a Cabinet meeting on Sunday,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE tourist visas: Covid vaccines approved by WHO
Visitors are invited to register their vaccination certificates on... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Golden Visa: How to apply or nominate someone
Service fee, step-by-step process to apply for long-term residency READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends international flight ban until...
All scheduled international flights to and from India were banned... READ MORE
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school
27 votes | 23 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla