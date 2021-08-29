News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Cruise liners to dock in Abu Dhabi from September 1

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 29, 2021

All passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi will need to be fully vaccinated


Abu Dhabi is all set to welcome cruise ships starting September 1, according to an announcement by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT).

This is the first time in 18 months that cruise liners will be making the Capital their port of call.

In 2019, 192 liners made their call at Zayed Port with 500,000 visitors disembarking at the state-of-the-art facility before the pandemic put a stop to passenger liners plying the oceans.

All passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have to follow all precautionary measures.

The pandemic had put a pause to the traditional Abu Dhabi cruise season, which usually runs from October to May, as visitors look to make the most of the emirate's winter sunshine.

A major attraction for visitors is Abu Dhabi’s first and only dedicated cruise beach stopover, the desert island day call to wildlife reserve Sir Bani Yas Island.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/experts-offer-health-tips-as-kids-return-to-school macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 