UAE: Municipality seizes 25kg of naswar, other harmful tobacco products
Civic authorities have been conducting periodic intensified inspection drives to safeguard public health.
The Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality confiscated 25 kilograms (kg) of naswar, and other kinds of harmful tobacco products during a recent intensified inspection drive in a bid to safeguard public health.
A civic official said the authorities periodically conduct these drives to contain the spread of the consumption of harmful tobacco substances by young people and also prevent their sale in open markets.
“These substances cause several life-threatening diseases as they damage the nervous system and are found to have the same ill-effects as narcotics,” he added.
The Fujairah Police and the civic authorities are keeping a close tab on peddlers of harmful tobacco products.
“The consumption of these tobacco products also leads to the distortion of the aesthetic look and feel of urban areas,” he added.
He warned that strict legal measures would be taken against the violators.
He called upon the importance of community solidarity by reporting any violations to the emergency office number (092443399) or highlighting them on social media platforms.
