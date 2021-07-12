UAE: Man on trial for trying to smuggle drugs in his stomach
The accused was busted at the Dubai International Airport (DXB).
A 36-year-old man is facing trial after the Dubai Police arrested him on charges of trying to smuggle 36 capsules containing cocaine.
The public prosecution has referred the accused of African origin to the criminal court on charges of possession and smuggling of narcotics.
The accused was busted at the Dubai International Airport (DXB), when he was found to be carrying capsules containing cocaine in his intestine.
Upon examination, 13 capsules were extracted at the airport and the rest were removed at a hospital.
Altogether, 36 capsules were recovered from him, the police added.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi: Tailgating accidents down by 54%...
19,327 motorists fined for the serious traffic offence between... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: How a wheelchair-bound Emirati started...
The lady suffers from several health conditions such as obesity, end-... READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: Police fine over 5,000 motorists for unclear ...
Data available with the Abu Dhabi Police said that 5,177 motorists... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
97% of UAQ residents feel safe and secure to roam ...
Survey finds an appreciable 6% uptick as compared to last year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at...
The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Coders can earn up to Dh35,000 a month
Brands are willing to pay whatever it takes to get the skills they... READ MORE
-
News
New hotel-like centre for residence visa...
The facility is located at Al Awir and is in line with international... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE Central Bank set to roll out digital currency
The CBUAE has already taken several steps in its move to create a... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Eid Al Adha in UAE: Private sector holiday announced
11 July 2021
Business
International flight bookings climb in UAE
11 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light