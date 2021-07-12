UAE: Man on trial for trying to smuggle drugs in his stomach

The accused was busted at the Dubai International Airport (DXB).

A 36-year-old man is facing trial after the Dubai Police arrested him on charges of trying to smuggle 36 capsules containing cocaine.

The public prosecution has referred the accused of African origin to the criminal court on charges of possession and smuggling of narcotics.

The accused was busted at the Dubai International Airport (DXB), when he was found to be carrying capsules containing cocaine in his intestine.

Upon examination, 13 capsules were extracted at the airport and the rest were removed at a hospital.

Altogether, 36 capsules were recovered from him, the police added.

