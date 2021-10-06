UAE: Dh83,500 payout for parents of woman who died in car crash
The driver had reportedly fled the scene and left her severely injured and bleeding
A couple in Al Ain who lost their daughter in a car crash has been awarded Dh83,500 in compensation.
The Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance instructed the motorist who caused the accident to pay the money to the parents for the moral and material damages they suffered as a result of the death of their daughter.
Official court documents stated that the Arab man, who was driving recklessly, had crashed into the woman’s car on a road in Al Ain.
After causing the accident, the man reportedly fled the scene and left the woman, who had sustained serious injuries, bleeding.
Police rushed the woman to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The man who caused the crash was caught after investigations. He was charged with driving recklessly and causing an accident that claimed the woman’s life.
The Al Ain Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier found the man guilty of causing the death of the woman in a car crash. He was given a jail sentence in addition to being required to pay blood money of Dh200,000 to the victim’s family.
The woman’s parents then filed a lawsuit against the motorist demanding Dh400,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages they suffered due to the death of their daughter.
The parents said in their lawsuit that the driver was negligent, because after causing the crash which injured their daughter, he ran away and left her to bleed, which caused her death. They said the death of their daughter affected them psychologically.
The parents also claimed that the car which their daughter was driving had been badly damaged in the accident and wanted the driver to repair it.
After hearing from all parties, the judge ruled that the motorist must pay Dh83,500 to the victim’s parents in compensation for the damages in addition to legal expenses.

