UAE: 5 get death sentence for killing businessman, stealing Dh109,000 from him

The victim's body was found in the refrigerator of his home

The Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced five Asians to death for the premeditated murder of a compatriot businessman and for stealing Dh109,000 from his home in the emirate.

The accused include SM, 39; MT, 25; AM, 21; TS, 27; and, in absentia, CS, 26.

According to the police, the businessman's friend reported him missing to the authority, after he was unable to reach him by phone or when he visited the latter's apartment.

A police patrol was sent to the residence of the victim, whose body was discovered in the refrigerator.

After reviewing surveillance cameras and conducting investigations, five perpetrators were identified. According to the police, the group had rented an apartment in the victim's building to plan out the crime.

Camera footage showed two people follow the victim into his apartment. After about two-and-a-half hours, five people were seen leaving the apartment. While three of them returned to their apartment, two others attempted to escape at the airport. Police were able to arrest them before they boarded the flight, as well as their co-accused from the flat.

During interrogations, the third defendant confessed that he had committed the crime with the help of the four defendants for the purpose of robbing the businessman.

Three of the defendants had entered the apartment through the air-conditioning vent an hour before the victim entered. After they found the money, they waited for him and then stabbed him several times before making off with the loot.