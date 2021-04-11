Crime and Courts
UAE: 2 men steal guavas from tree in villa compound, face trial

The incident occurred late at night in March

Two persons of Asian origin are facing trial at Sharjah Misdemeanour Court for breaking into a villa of a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) national and stealing the guava fruits from inside his compound.

Police investigations revealed that the incident occurred at night in March and following which the GCC national lodged a complaint at a local police station in Sharjah.

The accused have been hauled up for trespassing and legal proceedings are in progress.

