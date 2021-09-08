Dubai: Four minors held for driving parents' cars without licence
Senior cop urges families and schools to educate kids about illegal driving and traffic laws.
Dubai Police have apprehended four minors -- less than 18 years -- for driving their parents' cars in Hatta.
Col. Mubrah Al Kuttbi, Director of Hatta police station, said that the young teens were caught during intensified inspections against reckless drivers during the first half of this year. Police patrols caught teenagers aged -- between 13 to 16 -- driving their parents' cars without a licence in the Hatta area.
The minors were referred to the concerned authorities for legal action over violating traffic laws, Col. Kuttbi added.
The senior police official called on families to monitor their children, not to allow them to drive vehicles without a licence, and discourage them from dangerous racing activities, which endanger their lives and the lives of others.
He urged parents to enroll children into summer programs and activities during the holidays.
Col. Kuttbi stressed on the importance of the family’s role in curbing negative behaviour and practices among children.
"Parents and schools also must educate students about the dangers of driving without a licence, which threatens their lives and the lives of other road users.
“Law enforcement authorities can't alone limit such reckless behaviour without the cooperation of parents, who need to create awareness among their children on the risks of dangerous driving, and without a licence,” he said.
The law
According to Article 51 of Federal Law No. 21 of 1995 regarding traffic and its amendments, those who drive without a licence could be liable to a fine of up to Dh50,000 and/or up to three months in jail.
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Four minors held for driving parents' cars ...
Senior cop urges families and schools to educate kids about illegal... READ MORE
-
Technology
UAE: How artificial intelligence will help...
Ultimate goal of AI is to increase the value of the work, cut the... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Wednesday...
Hot and dusty conditions to prevail across the country. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Nurseries must address Covid violations in 3 days
A total of 87 nurseries in Sharjah welcomed students to a new... READ MORE
-
News
Video: World's largest living snake now in Abu...
She will live at the Flooded Forest Zone along with more than 8,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE has highest percentage of fully vaccinated...
The UAE's vaccination distribution rate of 187.64 doses per 100... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi lifts travel ban on UAE, Argentina and...
Decision was based on the Kingdom's evaluation of the current Covid... READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's mother passes away
The actor took to social media to share the painful news on Wednesday ... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Capacity at mosques increased