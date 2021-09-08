Dubai: Four minors held for driving parents' cars without licence

Senior cop urges families and schools to educate kids about illegal driving and traffic laws.

Dubai Police have apprehended four minors -- less than 18 years -- for driving their parents' cars in Hatta.

Col. Mubrah Al Kuttbi, Director of Hatta police station, said that the young teens were caught during intensified inspections against reckless drivers during the first half of this year. Police patrols caught teenagers aged -- between 13 to 16 -- driving their parents' cars without a licence in the Hatta area.

The minors were referred to the concerned authorities for legal action over violating traffic laws, Col. Kuttbi added.

The senior police official called on families to monitor their children, not to allow them to drive vehicles without a licence, and discourage them from dangerous racing activities, which endanger their lives and the lives of others.

He urged parents to enroll children into summer programs and activities during the holidays.

Col. Kuttbi stressed on the importance of the family’s role in curbing negative behaviour and practices among children.

"Parents and schools also must educate students about the dangers of driving without a licence, which threatens their lives and the lives of other road users.

“Law enforcement authorities can't alone limit such reckless behaviour without the cooperation of parents, who need to create awareness among their children on the risks of dangerous driving, and without a licence,” he said.

The law

According to Article 51 of Federal Law No. 21 of 1995 regarding traffic and its amendments, those who drive without a licence could be liable to a fine of up to Dh50,000 and/or up to three months in jail.