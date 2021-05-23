News
CBSE Grade 12 board exam dates to be announced on June 1

Web report/Dubai
Filed on May 23, 2021

The exams and subsequent entrance tests will be held despite a surge in Covid cases in India.


India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday decided that it would carry out Board exams for Grade 12 students.

The highly-anticipated decision applies to subsequent entrance exams as well, local media reported.

Dates for the exams will be announced on June 1.

The decision was taken despite a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the country, and calls by some states to cancel the exams altogether.

Earlier this week, the Board had submitted three proposals that suggested exams could be held twice this year, only for major subjects, or for shorter durations.




