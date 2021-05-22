UAE: CBSE schools to have mock tests ahead of possible Grade XII exams

The CBSE had earlier said that a decision would be taken on June 1 regarding Grade XII exams after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Amid increasing clamour to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Exams due to rising Covid-19 cases across India, some UAE schools affiliated to the board are planning to hold another set of online practice tests for its Grade XII students.

These exams, apart from keeping students motivated, aim to assist students who are set to appear in CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 to keep up with the revision.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the Indian government will take a decision on Sunday over proposals for the conduct of Grade XII exams.

Annie Mathew, principal of Gulf Model School, said, “We had already conducted two pre-boards anticipating that the boards may happen in early May ‘21. Unfortunately the situation in India worsened resulting in further postponement. In the best interests of students we have planned another pre board in the coming days so that students get back on track and remain focused, amidst all the speculations and uncertainties. The students need to keep their spirits high, do regular revision of topics, practice models and previous question papers and at the same time take care of their wellbeing.”

Mala Mehra, Principal, Central School said: “Students have been put on a personalised support programme followed by mock exams in each subject. At this point I would advise students to be consistent in their study schedules and be regular in attending all remedial programmes that have been put in place as Grade 12 is the most crucial and transitional year in their lives before they select their careers in life.”

“Though we have already completed 3 pre model and model exams, we still feel that meaningful engagement for students at this point in time is the only way forward,” said Mehra.

Meanwhile, certain UAE schools have programmes like ‘academic adoption’ where Grade 12 students who’ve not fared well in their previous exams are especially looked after and assisted by their teachers ahead of the exams.

Pramod Mahajan, Director- Principal of Sharjah Indian School, says, “Our school has already conducted a few pre boards before the final exams, although, we are still not certain when they would be held. Therefore, we are encouraging our Class XII students to solve the model sample papers that have been customised by the board this year bearing in mind the syllabus reduction. Students are solving these papers according to their pace, space and ease. They are constantly in touch with their teachers for any kind of further support or problem solving. Additionally, students should get in touch with their teachers to be able to access the model answers for these sample papers.”

He adds, “Our unique programme of academic adoption has been quite popular as we recognise the fact that teachers and schools have a vital role to play in a student’s life. Hence, students who need more help with their studies, as opposed to the rest of their peers, are taken under the ambit of a teacher, who then helps navigate the pupil’s academic challenges especially before their crucial exams.”

