ATM 2021: Sheikh Mohammed welcomes everyone to Dubai

About 62 countries are taking part in the biggest tourism event of its kind since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We welcome everyone to Dubai.”

This is the open invitation issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as the Arabian Travel Market 2021 began on Sunday.

About 62 countries are taking part in the biggest tourism event of its kind since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We welcome everyone to Dubai, where the world's tourism recovery begins. Here, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel that humanity has passed through during the past year and a half,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

" " .. .. .. .. .. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 16, 2021

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of Dubai World, had officially inaugurated the 28th edition of the event at the World Trade Centre.

“The exceptional response that this year’s in-person Arabian Travel Market has received from the international travel and tourism industry is a testimony to its confidence in Dubai’s ability to ensure the highest global benchmarks of health and safety.

“The event raises Dubai’s profile not only as a safe destination for international industry events but also as a key player in shaping the future of the travel and tourism sector in a post-pandemic world.”

Taking place from May 16 to 19, this year’s event has 1,300 exhibitors from 62 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany, Cyprus, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, the Maldives, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and the US.

Themed ‘A New Dawn for Travel & Tourism’, ATM 2021’s show is spread across nine halls of the Dubai World Trade Centre. Consistent with existing density restrictions and social distancing guidelines and regulations, there will be a maximum of 11,000 people in the halls at any given time.

The event will once again play an integral role in Arabian Travel Week, a 10-day long festival of travel and tourism events taking place physically in Dubai and online.