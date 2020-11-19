Ajman: Flouting Covid-19 rules can lead to Dh3,000 fine

Ajman Police urge residents to strictly follow safety guidelines as it steps up patrolling in the emirate.

The authorities in Ajman have warned residents that flouting Covid-19 rules can lead to fines of up to Dh3,000.

The Ajman Police in coordination with the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Team has launched an intensified campaign in the emirate to ensure residents are following all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Community members need to wear a mask whenever they leave their home to avoid the Dh3,000 fine in case of non-compliance,” said an official from Ajman Police.

Police patrols that have been deployed all around the emirate have fined several violators for not complying with Covid-19 rules such as failing to wear masks, maintaining social distance and gathering of people in one place, he informed.

The Ajman Police has deployed more than 30 patrols in the emirate, said the official. Key areas that attract crowds, like shopping, as well as pedestrians, are being monitored by CCTV cameras to monitor residents who fail to comply with Covid-19 measures.

He added that the police are part of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and will not hesitate to issue fines or shut down businesses that are found violating safety measures or fail to comply with all safety guidelines.

The Ajman Police is making great efforts in trying to prevent the spread of Covid-19 which has increased recently due to failure by members of the public in complying with safety measures stipulated by state authorities.

The official urged residents to follow safety protocols while visiting malls, shopping centres, and other services areas. “Without the cooperation of the public, the virus will not be contained,” he said.