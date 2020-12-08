Abu Dhabi toll gates to be activated on January 2

Vehicle owners need to register and activate their toll gate accounts.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have called on vehicle owners to register for the 'Darb' toll gate system. They have to activate their accounts via https://darb.itc.gov.ae or via the Darb app.

The system will go live from January 2, 2021.

"'Darb' will be activated during peak times only on four bridges leading into Abu Dhabi, from 7-9am, and from 5-7pm. Dh4 will be charged for each crossing in order to enhance traffic flow, and to encourage use of alternative means of transport," the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Tuesday.