News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Abu Dhabi toll gates to be activated on January 2

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on December 8, 2020 | Last updated on December 8, 2020 at 10.45 pm

Vehicle owners need to register and activate their toll gate accounts.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have called on vehicle owners to register for the 'Darb' toll gate system. They have to activate their accounts via https://darb.itc.gov.ae or via the Darb app.

Related Coverage:

New road toll gate installed in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi toll: Register your car or pay this fine

How to register your Dubai vehicles for Abu Dhabi toll system

Abu Dhabi toll system: All you need to know

The system will go live from January 2, 2021.

"'Darb' will be activated during peak times only on four bridges leading into Abu Dhabi, from 7-9am, and from 5-7pm. Dh4 will be charged for each crossing in order to enhance traffic flow, and to encourage use of alternative means of transport," the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Tuesday.





ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/uae-to-enforce-global-standards-in-gold-trade macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 