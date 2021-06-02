Abu Dhabi Police issue warning against riding e-scooters on roads

Fine for not giving priority to pedestrians at designated crossings is Dh500

E-scooter riders in Abu Dhabi have been warned against using public roads, and to ensure that they wear helmets and other protective gears, including gloves, knee and arm pads to ensure their safety.

In their latest warning on social media, Abu Dhabi Police also told parents to strictly monitor their children while riding e-scooters and to ensure that they use safe places designated for them and stay away from public roads. Kids must also wear protective gear when riding e-scooters, authorities said.

Police pointed out that e-scooters have become popular amongst children and teenagers, but families have to ensure that children use them with precaution to avoid the risks, especially when the scooter stops suddenly after running out of batteries or loss of balance which may result in falls and injury.

Many residents in the Capital use e-scooters to commute to nearby places in the city or for leisure in the evening.

Last month, pedestrians in Abu Dhabi complained of cyclists and e-scooter riders using pedestrian crossings and walkways in the UAE Capital. Residents said that cyclists and e-scooter are posing a danger to their safety. Some of them, according to residents, are reckless and don’t even respect pedestrians.

Police have always urged e-scooter users and cyclists to adhere to safety requirements while riding in the city. Earlier, police had urged them to use service roads and cycling tracks and refrain from riding on main roads.

The penalty for not giving priority to pedestrians at designated crossings is a Dh500 fine.

Authorities stressed the need for cyclists and e-scooter users to be attentive and to ride with caution while giving priority to pedestrians at the walkways and crossing areas.

According to police, residents should adhere to safety requirements all the time, whether using bicycles for commuting or for delivering groceries in neighbourhoods.

Cyclists have been told to follow safety rules, including wearing helmets, arm and knee pads and high visibility vests.

