Abu Dhabi: Major building fire put out, cooling process underway

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out from the rooftop of a building in Al Nahyan area.

A massive fire that broke out at a building in Al Nahyan area of Abu Dhabi City on Thursday night has been put out, authorities said.

Abu Dhabi Police said that the cooling process was underway in the Al Mamoura area and urged community members to cooperate.

"The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority teams have managed to control a fire in Abu Dhabi's Al Mamoura area - with the cooling process underway. Authorities calls on the public to stay away from the fire scene and give way to police patrols, civil defence teams and ambulances," the police added.

Earlier, an eyewitness, the fire broke out from the rooftop of Mediclinic Al Mamora building, which is near Lulu Group headquarters.

“It is a major fire. We can see large plumes of smoke,” a resident said.

Teams of civil defence, police and ambulance had immediately rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

However, it's not verified yet whether the fire broke out from Mediclinic Al Mamora or an adjacent building.