Abu Dhabi lifts ban on catch and sale of Badah fish

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
Supplied photo

The policy directive aims to ensure the sustainability of food supply chains in domestic markets.

The UAE authorities have lifted the ban on catch and sale of the ‘Longtail Silver Biddy’ fish, locally known as ‘Badah’, in the Abu Dhabi emirate.

The relief comes into effect from Thursday (April 1) and will be in force till June 1.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in coordination with the Environment Agency --- Abu Dhabi (EAD) on Wednesday announced the lifting of the ban.

“Al Badah has commercial value. We’ve introduced several measures to replenish its dwindling supply and improve the sustainability of the species,” the EAD said in a statement.

“The implementation of these measures requires the cooperation of the authorities concerned in a bid to preserve the stock of the fish and encourage the sustainable use of fisheries and marine resources,” it added.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

