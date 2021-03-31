- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Abu Dhabi lifts ban on catch and sale of Badah fish
The policy directive aims to ensure the sustainability of food supply chains in domestic markets.
The UAE authorities have lifted the ban on catch and sale of the ‘Longtail Silver Biddy’ fish, locally known as ‘Badah’, in the Abu Dhabi emirate.
The relief comes into effect from Thursday (April 1) and will be in force till June 1.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in coordination with the Environment Agency --- Abu Dhabi (EAD) on Wednesday announced the lifting of the ban.
The policy directive aims to ensure the sustainability of food supply chains in domestic markets.
“Al Badah has commercial value. We’ve introduced several measures to replenish its dwindling supply and improve the sustainability of the species,” the EAD said in a statement.
“The implementation of these measures requires the cooperation of the authorities concerned in a bid to preserve the stock of the fish and encourage the sustainable use of fisheries and marine resources,” it added.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
News
Websites offering Ramadan restaurant discounts...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Covid: Full list of banned practices during...
It’s illegal to gather for Iftar, host celebrations at home, or ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man on trial for forging Emirates ID card
A security guard noticed that he had presented a card with a... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch