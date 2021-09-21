Abu Dhabi cyclists to cover 1,000 km Daman challenge
Challenge aims to motivate residents to take up cycling
A cycling team from Abu Dhabi will cover a distance of 1,000 kilometers within a month, the largest in the UAE in terms of distance traveled. The challenge aims to motivate the community to practice cycling and make it a way of life, given its health, environmental and economic benefits.
Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office, announced his acceptance of the challenge of the National Health Insurance Company "Daman", and the ADCC team participation.
Sheikh Sultan said that this challenge, which is being held for the first time of this scale, supports the directions of both the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and the ADCC, to raise awareness of cycling as a unique way to improve a healthy lifestyle.
He called on community members of all ages and at all levels of physical fitness to engage in this new challenge so that our society would be healthy, active and capable of giving.
Sheikh Sultan added that Abu Dhabi has become a bicycle-friendly city with its world-class facilities, tracks and services, thanks to the great efforts exerted by government agencies to the infrastructure in the emirate, making it a global center that attracts cycling professionals and enthusiasts.
He praised the ADCC efforts to expand cycling scope, and to organize events and competitions aimed at enhancing community awareness of the importance of this sport, as well as discovering talents and forming sports teams associated with the club.
Al Nekhaira Al-Khyeli, CEO of ADCC, said organising this event comes as part of the club’s efforts to spread awareness of the importance of cycling, whether for sport, pleasure or as a means of transportation, given its multiple benefits for physical and psychological health, and its contribution to preserving the environment.
He added that this event further enhances the culture of cycling in the emirate and encourages its use as a practical and environmentally friendly means of transportation in addition to being a sport and recreational means, which increases the level of happiness and well-being of the community and promotes the experiences of a luxurious and sustainable lifestyle in Abu Dhabi.
