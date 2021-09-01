Abu Dhabi announces official internet domain name

New identity will be used to promote the emirate across all platforms

Abu Dhabi has just announced its official internet domain name. The Capital's digital identity in the virtual world is now .abudhabi, and this domain name will be used to promote the emirate locally, regionally and internationally across tourism, culture and economy sectors.

The domain name is accessible to all citizens, residents and employers, as well as for organisations interested in local business opportunities, events, festivals and fairs hosted annually by the emirate.

Under the supervision and follow-up of the Higher Committee of Digital Government, the Department of Government Support represented by @AbuDhabiDigital has officially launched .abudhabi as Abu Dhabi emirate’s internet domain name pic.twitter.com/1dSYv4blMo — (@admediaoffice) September 1, 2021

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “We are very pleased with our adoption of the .abudhabi domain, which highlights the fact that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is proceeding with confidence and speed in the process of digital transformation, based on the ambitious vision of our wise leadership to build and shape the digital future of the emirate in a way that supports innovation, the application of digital solutions and effective initiatives that strengthen the economic environment in the Capital.”

Al Askar added: “This initiative contributes to elevating the UAE’s Global Innovation Index status and promotes Abu Dhabi in the tourist, cultural and economic arenas through this distinctive domain name, an attractive factor for companies interested in business opportunities and local and international events and fairs hosted annually by Abu Dhabi."

Al Askar has called on all companies in Abu Dhabi to register and reserve their domain names. To date, more than 550 names have been registered to the .abudhabi domain, and the number is growing daily.

To reserve a domain name and be part of the digital future of Abu Dhabi, visit: www.nic.abudhabi and enter the domain name you require in the dedicated field. After making sure it is available, follow the steps to gain approval.