Abraham Accord: First Hebrew institute to open in UAE in January

The recent peace agreement between Israel and the UAE has fuelled interest for knowledge and education centered around the Hebrew language.

The first Hebrew language institute will open in the UAE next year to teach Hebrew lessons, Israeli culture and cuisine to Emiratis, businessmen and people living in the Emirates, authorities have confirmed.

The Educational Hebrew Institute (EHI) will launch its classes on January 3, 2021 with branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This is following the huge demand shown by Emiratis and UAE companies doing business with Israelis entrepreneurs to learn the Hebrew language, said officials.

The recent peace agreement between Israel and the UAE has fuelled interest for knowledge and education centered around the Hebrew language.

Josh Samet, director of the EHI, told Khaleej Times on Sunday that the institute will not only teach the Hebrew language, but also facts related to Israeli culture, the local Israeli cuisine, how to do business with Israelis and so on. The best Hebrew instructors from Israel will be brought over to the UAE to carry out company training.

"Four educational branches have already been set up in Dubai and two are coming up in Abu Dhabi shortly. Classes at all the branches will commence from January," said Samet, adding that many businesspersons have already started registering for the Hebrew course.

Samet noted that the successful inauguration of these educational centres throughout the UAE have created positive circumstances, including beneficial opportunities for businesses and increase in traffic and tourism for both the countries.

The EHI was founded in 2020 by educators united by one vision: to teach students the conversational skills of spoken Hebrew language in the most up-to-date fashion, with fun and interactive methods.

The EHI promises to deliver exceptional resources to every individual who wishes to learn and share.

Efforts will be made to ensure that each individual has access to flexible class schedules (morning, afternoon and evening classes), private instruction (female/male-only classes and instructors depending on individual needs), renowned guest speakers and visitors and an outstanding selection of educators.

Both English-Hebrew and English-Arabic instruction will be offered in the class. Additionally, the EHI offers mobile education-visitation to different settings such as those convenient for office workers, government officials, those in the ministry and other businesses.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com