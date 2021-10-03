Airline reschedules Dubai, India flights due to Cyclone Shaheen
Planes to Dubai, Indian Subcontinent, Philippines among cancellations
Oman Air has rescheduled around two dozen flights connecting to Dubai, the Indian Subcontinent, the Philippines and other Middle Eastern countries due to cyclone Shaheen on Sunday, October 3.
The Gulf country’s national carrier has rescheduled its flights on Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, Manila, Colombo, Dhaka, Amman, Chittagong, Trivandrum, Hyderabad, Chennai, Muscat, Cairo and Dar-es-Salaam routes.
In addition, flights scheduled to a number of domestic destinations have also been revised due to the cyclone.
ATTENTION: Due to exceptional weather conditions, a number of incoming and outgoing flights at Muscat International Airport have been rescheduled as per given times. pic.twitter.com/ZbzTebjMy9— Oman Air (@omanair) October 3, 2021
“Due to exceptional weather conditions, a number of incoming and outgoing flights at Muscat International Airport have been rescheduled,” the Gulf carrier said.
Authorities in Oman have asked people in coastal areas to leave their homes and head to emergency shelters as the Gulf state braced for tropical storm Shaheen. The storm will intensify into a category 1 tropical cyclone.
The Omani National Committee for Emergency Management called for evacuations in the northern states of Barka and Saham and coastal areas including parts of the capital, Muscat, where Shaheen is forecast to strike on Sunday, bringing high winds and heavy rain.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Weather
Weather: Rains, rough seas as Cyclone Shaheen...
Cloudy to dusty skies to prevail as convective clouds multiply READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy to hazy skies...
NCM puts several areas on alert for low visibility due to mist... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Tropical storm 'Shaheen' expected to hit...
NCM monitoring tropical situation, urges public to follow official... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Temperatures to fall significantly in October
Month marks transitional period between summer and winter in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bollywood actors' children detained by police...
Narcotics found at rave held on cruise ship, at least 10 held READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Rains, rough seas as Cyclone Shaheen...
Cloudy to dusty skies to prevail as convective clouds multiply READ MORE
-
MENA
Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions...
Algiers rejects 'inadmissible interference' following Macron's recent ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippines: Duterte's daughter to run for...
Sara Duterte-Carpio has previously said she would not run for... READ MORE
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif dies at 66
2 October 2021
News
India can help UAE bring down healthcare costs: Minister
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony