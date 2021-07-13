Eid Al Adha: Prices for sacrificial project fixed at Dh600 in Dubai

Price of Eid Adahi outside the country set at Dh350.

Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) on Tuesday announced fixed prices of Adahi or sacrificial animals in Dubai and abroad.

With just a week left for the Eid Al Adha holiday, prices for the sacrificial animal for Eid Al Adha in the emirate have been fixed at Dh600, and the price of the sacrifice outside the country is set at Dh350 this year.

These prices are for those who wish to donate towards IACAD’s sacrificial projects within the UAE as well as the donations that the project will be making outside the UAE to needy people in different countries.

Donors can approach charities registered under IACAD and make their donations as per the aforementioned rates. These prices are not for regular residents buying sacrificial animals for themselves and their families.

The prices were announced after hosting an online meeting with suppliers and charitable associations that come under its supervision.

Mohammed Musabah Dhahi, director of the charitable institutions department at IACAD, headed the online meeting with the charities from Beit Al Khair Association, Dar Al Bar Association, Dubai Charity Association and Issa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation.

Dhahi pointed out that the project of sacrifice is implemented every year, through its authorised charity institutions, in cooperation with philanthropists who offer cash for their Adahi and then get it distributed among the needy, under the supervision of IACAD.

