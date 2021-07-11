6-day Eid Al Adha break: Residents plan staycations, travel abroad

Residents plan to make the most of the long break.

UAE residents will enjoy a six-day break during Eid Al Adha next week from July 19 to 24, including a two-day weekend. Work for the public sector will resume on Sunday, July 25.

To make the most of the break, some are planning to celebrate the occasion right here in the UAE, while others have made plans to go abroad for the longest break of the year.

Bilal Moti, a Dutch national, will be travelling abroad with his family to celebrate the festival with friends.

“Thanks to a week-long holiday announced by the UAE Government, the Eid break offers a great opportunity to pause the routine, relax, and enjoy some family time,” said Moti, who was recently awarded the UAE’s Golden Visa.

"A number of my friends are travelling back to their first home to celebrate the festive occasion with extended family and old friends. My family and I are planning to travel abroad for a long-awaited vacation, now that Covid-driven travel restrictions have been relaxed."

A recent survey released by YouGov revealed that 25 per cent of UAE residents are planning domestic holidays, while 23 per cent are looking to have a mix of staycations and international travel for leisure over the next 12 months. Meanwhile, over half the group surveyed (51 per cent) are eyeing international holidays only.

Anurag Chaturvedi, an Indian national, said that, with the UAE becoming the most vaccinated nation, it is the safest country in the world to celebrate festivals and gatherings.

“As Eid holidays are approaching, we plan to hang out with friends after a gap of a year-and-a-half. We are avoiding international travel and aim to enjoy the break here in the country. We've already worked out a plan to tour the country, starting with a staycation at Sir Bani Yas Island or Fujairah for a day to cool off in the summer heat and a day to dip in Dubai’s waterparks,” said Chaturvedi, a chartered accountant by profession.

As many of the new restaurants are open in town, he and his family intend to explore the latest dining spots at JBR and Dubai Marina. “Shopping is also on our list,” he added.

Sheikh Najum-us-Saqib, a businessman, is planning staycations with his family in Dubai due to travel restrictions and for the sake of the safety of his family.

“We feel safer here in Dubai during these pandemic days. God forbid, if someone tests positive for Covid-19, there could be issues for the whole family to travel. So, the best option is to stay in the UAE and explore the country. We are planning to spend a couple of days in cooler places like Al Ain and Hatta, where kids can go and play outdoors during the evenings,” said Saqib.

