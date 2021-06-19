2 injured in Abu Dhabi building fire, investigation underway
An official thanked the public for their quick response in cooperating with civil defence teams.
Two people were injured in a 12-storey residential building fire in Al Mamoura area of Abu Dhabi City on Thursday evening, local authorities said.
On receiving a report at the operations room, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority teams rushed to the site and started putting out the fire, which had spread to neighbouring buildings. Two residents who suffered minor injuries were transferred to the hospital, while others were safely evacuated.
Brigadier General Mohamed Ibrahim Al Ameri, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, said investigations are underway to identify the cause of the fire.
“An investigation is going on to find out the cause and circumstances leading to the fire,” he said.
Al Ameri noted the team were able to perform its duties of extinguishing the fire and evacuating the building in record time.
“This was made possible because of the readiness of the firefighting, rescue and ambulance teams, and all the participating police and security teams, which efficiently dealt with the situation,” he said.
He added that the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police also worked well to alert the motorists about road closures and alternate routes.
“I also thank the public for their quick response in cooperating with the civil defense personnel and teams, which contributed to the success of efforts in a high response time,” he said.
Al Ameri called on the owners of establishments to abide by the requirements of safety and prevention in residential and commercial buildings and avoid such accidents.
