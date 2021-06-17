UAE: Fire breaks out in Sharjah building; workers evacuated
Civil Defence are currently trying to extinguish the flames.
Sharjah Civil Defence firefighters are currently putting out a fire that broke out in an under-construction tower in the Al Taawun area.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, and multiple civil defence teams are on site, battling it.
The fire broke out in the highest storey of the tower in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The police rescue unit evacuated the construction workers and all the tenants living in the adjacent tower.
No casualties have been reported yet.
