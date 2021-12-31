UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wish prosperous New Year to leaders of friendly nations

By Wam Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 8:48 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent cables of greetings to presidents, kings and princes of friendly countries around the world, on the occasion of the New Year, 2022.

Sheikh Khalifa wished them good health and more progress and prosperity to their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables on the occasion.