New Year in Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed welcomes 2022

For a moment, frailties of life weighed on us heavily, but we were quick to rise above our fears, ego and greed.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai welcomes 2022.
Dubai Ruler took to Twitter to wish everyone a prosperous, safe and stable New Year and welcomed 2022 with optimism.
Sheikh Mohammed wrote: "As we bid farewell to a year full of achievements for the UAE, we welcome 2022 with confidence of the best to come."
He extended his greetings to the community and wished the country security, safety, stability and prosperity.
He wrote: "Happy New Year to you, your families and your countries .
"May the New Year 2022 bring peace and prosperity to humanity."
