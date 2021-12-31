New Year's Eve in Dubai live: Weather causes delays in bus services

Another year of Covid-uncertainty has come and gone and we are mere hours away from welcoming the new year.
With the world battling yet another variant of the coronavirus, the UAE is projecting hope by hosting an array of celebrations across the country to welcome 2022 with optimism - with strict Covid safety measures in place, of course.
Khaleej Times' journalists are spread out across the Emirates, and will be bringing you all the action live right here. Stay tuned!
5.46pm: The last sunset of 2021
Residents at Al Khan Beach in Sharjah gather to watch the last sunset of 2021.
5.43pm: Delays in bus services
Current weather conditions have caused delays in Dubai bus services, the RTA said.
To get confirmation on the schedule of journeys, users are advised to contact the Customer Happiness Centre at 8009090.
5.32pm: 'No place like Expo to ring in the New Year'
Aiman Hassan, his wife Amal and their three kids have travelled all the way from Al Ain to celebrate New Year at Expo 2020 Dubai.
“There is no place like Expo to ring in New Year. We want to watch the fireworks and the Ball Drop at Al Wasl Plaza.”
5.08pm: Sheikh Mohammed extends New Year greetings
Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, extended his New Year wishes to the community.
"We welcome the New Year 2022 with optimism, confidence and preparation for the best," he wrote.
4.54pm: Crowds gather at Expo 2020 Dubai
4.51pm: Stage set for celebrations at Ain Dubai
Ain Dubai at Bluewaters Island is all set to welcome the New Year in style.
4.39pm: Al Asayel Street now closed
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that Al Asayel Street towards the Burj Khalifa area is now closed.
Motorists are advised to use public transport or alternative roads: Al Khail Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Wasl Street, and Jumeirah Road.
4.36pm: Steel barricades set up in Dubai Mall
Steel barricades have been set up at all the elevators in the first and ground levels of Dubai Mall. Scores of residents from all over were seen trying to make their way to the main Dubai Fountain area.
4.30pm: Know what goes into putting up the Burj Khalifa show
Months of planning have gone into organising this 'most magical show'. A total of 177,958kg of fireworks will be used in coordination with 10,400 firing orders and 1,235 firing directions. As many as 274 light fixtures are being used, in addition to 60 laser projectors.
4.01pm: Rain lashes Dubai; RTA swings to action
Number of locations and key highways in Dubai experienced waterlogging following the downpour on Friday and work is underway to remove water accumulations.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) swung into action to restore smooth traffic flow in the Emirate.