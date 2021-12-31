Watch: 178,000kg of fireworks to be used for Burj Khalifa New Year's Eve show

Emaar shares behind the scenes of 'world's most magical show' in Dubai to welcome 2022

Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 4:02 PM

It’s one of the most sought-after annual celebrations in the world. And, every year, the world comes together at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai to ring in the New Year with a fervour beyond compare.

Despite Covid-19 fears worldwide, Dubai is all set to demonstrate how to welcome 2022 without compromising on safety.

Organisers Emaar on Friday shared an exciting behind-the-scenes video, explaining the gargantuan effort that goes into coordinating the extravaganza. “It takes an entire team of hardworking, dedicated, and passionate people to bring this magical night to life!,” the tweet read.

Months of planning have gone into organising this 'most magical show'. A total of 177,958kg of fireworks will be used in coordination with 10,400 firing orders and 1,235 firing directions. As many as 274 light fixtures are being used, in addition to 60 laser projectors.

At 777.5 metres, it’s the highest elevation for rigged equipment, the video said, adding that 22,000 gallons of water will be used for the show. All this in addition to 6,600 superlights — not to mention, sanitisation of an area measuring 10,000 sq m.

It looks like this year too, the New Year's Eve show at Burj Khalifa will not disappoint.